Charleston Co. School Board approves $500 teacher bonuses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board approved a one-time bonus for its teachers and all permanent district staff for their work during the pandemic.
On Oct. 30, all of the eligible staff members, which includes teachers, will get a $500 salary bonus.
“We felt this was a way of showing our appreciation to all of our staff that have worked beyond measure under these conditions in trying to get our schools safely open," School Board Chair Rev. Dr. Eric Mack said.
Mack said the funds will cost the district $5.2 million and will come out of the approved budget reserves.
During Monday’s meeting, Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait also gave an update on the school district’s metrics and reopening plans.
By Oct. 1, the county’s high schools will welcome back all students in person who were on the waitlist by Aug. 28. Next month, 23,488 or about 55-percent of the district’s students will be learning inside a building. The other 45-percent, or 18,938 students, will remain learning virtually.
The school board also approved an e-learning day on Oct. 16, so all students will learn from home as the district refines master schedules. On this day, district staff will also look to reduce the number of simultaneous in-person and online instruction, review in-person and online requests, and allow for parent conferences.
The full board meeting can be watched here.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.