Crews battle vehicle fire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are battling a fire involving multiple vehicles early Monday morning in the North Charleston area.
The fire was reported around 5 a.m. in the 3300 block of Business Circle near Cross Country Road. An officer on the scene said the fire involved multiple vehicles.
Charleston County dispatchers would only say it was a vehicle fire and would not confirm how many vehicles were involved.
The fire was out as of shortly before 6 a.m.
There has been no word on whether there were any injuries.
