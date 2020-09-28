Crews battle vehicle fire in North Charleston

By Patrick Phillips | September 28, 2020 at 5:53 AM EDT - Updated September 28 at 6:12 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are battling a fire involving multiple vehicles early Monday morning in the North Charleston area.

The fire was reported around 5 a.m. in the 3300 block of Business Circle near Cross Country Road. An officer on the scene said the fire involved multiple vehicles.

Charleston County dispatchers would only say it was a vehicle fire and would not confirm how many vehicles were involved.

The fire was out as of shortly before 6 a.m.

There has been no word on whether there were any injuries.

