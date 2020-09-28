Crews identify area of interest in search for missing boaters

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County Sheriff’s marine patrol units identified an “area of interest” Monday morning as they continued the search for two missing boaters.
The marine units used side-scan sonar to identify the area where a more thorough inspection from divers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Leslie said.
Marquis Michael and Kinsley Johnson, both approximately 33-years-old, were last seen aboard a green 8-foot Jon Boat with one silver outboard motor near the Sampit River.
The boaters were reported missing Saturday from Winyah Bay when they did not return with their Jon Boat.
The boat ramps at Carroll Campbell Marina have been closed to new boat traffic temporarily to secure the area. People who launched boats earlier today will be allowed to remove them.
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has been assisting the U.S. Coast Guard and SCDNR in the search.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.