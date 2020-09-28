Crews recover body of missing boater, searching for another in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say they have recovered the body of a missing boater in Georgetown County and are continuing to search for another.
Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver announced Monday evening that the body was recovered from Sampit River near Carroll Campbell Marina as a result of a multi-agency search for two boaters missing since Saturday.
“The body of Marquis Mickel, 35, was recovered this afternoon,” GCSO officials said. “Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson has requested an autopsy at Grand Strand Regional Hospital Tuesday.”
A report states that Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol units discovered an area of interest in the search for the two missing boaters with side-scan sonar earlier today, and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources responded with a dive team.
“The search for the second boater will continue,” the sheriff’s office said.
The Coast Guard identified the second missing boater as 33-year-old Kinsley Johnson.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Charleston say they received the initial call at 10:30 p.m. Saturday from a family member saying the two men were only going out for a few hours and departed from Carol Ashmore Campbell Marina in Georgetown
