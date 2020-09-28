Dorchester County seeking options for new municipal building

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is taking proposals for a new mixed-use development which would replace their current municipal building.
The municipal building is a former hospital built in 1937 and sits on what county spokesperson Tiffany Norton called prime real estate in the Summerville area. The county wants to hear proposals about how they could better utilize the space, Norton said.
This 4.5-acre property is along North Main Street and Norton says the county has been approached in the past by groups who are interested in redeveloping it. Those developers were looking to create anything from commercial or retail spaces, to apartments.
So now the county is exploring the options by opening the conversation up to all consulting teams to put together a master plan that would involve a new municipal building, along with several other buildings, which they plan to sell to help finance the new county offices.
Norton says the county does not yet have a set budget or allocated funding, but they expect this new building to serve the county for many years.
The county is accepting requests for qualifications from developers at this link.
The deadline for submissions is Oct. 14.
