College Park Road reopens after early-morning crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving an SUV and an 18-wheeler blocked a portion of College Park Road early Monday morning.
The crash was reported at approximately 4:14 a.m. in the 300 block of College Park Road near Treeland Drive.
Initial reports indicated that as many as three lanes were blocked. After approximately one hour, those lanes had been cleared and traffic was moving in the area.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash involves injuries but the agency has not released any information on the extent of the injuries.
