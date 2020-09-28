FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to fatal crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a deadly crash that has blocked Wood Road in Colleton County.
The crash was reported at 4:35 a.m. near Highway 17, according to the South Carolina Department of Safety. They say the roadway is blocked because of the crash.
The crash involves at fatality, troopers say.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.
Drivers in the area should find an alternate route.
