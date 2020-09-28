Improvements in the works for more Lowcountry roadways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five large, rural road projects have been added to a road improvement plan in the Lowcountry. Leaders from around our area gathered virtually on Monday to talk about the improvements at the Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments meeting.
The goal was to update the Rural Transportation Improvement Program (RTIP) for the fiscal years 2021-2027 to better align with the South Carolina Department of Transportation Asset Management Plan. The new projects were chosen and prioritized based on several factors. Below are the details of the locations, work and expected cost:
1. US 17 @ SC 165 & US 17 @ New Rd – Intersection Improvement Project (Traffic Control/Bike & Pedestrian) for a total of $3,717,000.
- a. Add $50,000 (PL) Rural Guideshare funds in FFY 2022 for Planning
- b. Add $389,000 (PE) Rural Guideshare funds in FFY 2023 for Preliminary Engineering
- c. Add $250,000 (R) Rural Guideshare funds in FFY 2024 for Right of Way
- d. Add $2,000,000 (CON) Rural Guideshare funds in FFY 2025 and $1,028,000 in FFY 2026 for construction
2. US 52 @ SC 402 – Intersection Improvement Project for a total cost of $542,000.
- a. Add $30,000 (PL) Rural Guideshare funds in FFY 2022 for Planning
- b. Add $50,000 (PE) Rural Guideshare funds in FFY 2023 for Preliminary Engineering
- c. Add $462,000 (CON) Rural Guideshare funds in FFY 2024 for construction
3. SC 165 – Hollywood Town Limit to Town Council Rd (Bike/Pedestrian) for a total cost of $3,050,000.
- a. Add $250,000 (PE) Rural Guideshare funds in FFY 2023 for Preliminary Engineering
- b. Add $850,000 (R) Rural Guideshare funds in FFY 2024 for Right of Way
- c. Add $1,000,000 (CON) Rural Guideshare funds in FFY 2026 and $950,000 in FFY 2027 for construction
4. SC 162 @ SC 165 & SC 162 @ Gibson Rd – Intersection Improvement Project (Traffic Control/Bike & Pedestrian) for a total of $2,169,000.
- a. Add $50,000 (PL) Rural Guideshare funds in FFY 2022 for Planning
- b. Add $200,000 (PE) Rural Guideshare funds in FFY 2023 for Preliminary Engineering
- c. Add $200,000 (R) Rural Guideshare funds in FFY 2024 for Right of Way
- d. Add $1,719,000 (CON) Rural Guideshare funds in FFY 2025 for construction
5. SC 27 @ S. Railroad Ave – Intersection Improvement Project for a total of $1,658,000
- a. Add $50,000 (PL) Rural Guideshare funds in FFY 2023 for Planning
- b. Add $170,000 (PE) Rural Guideshare funds in FFY 2024 for Preliminary Engineering
- c. Add $200,000 (R) Rural Guideshare funds in FFY 2026 for Right of Way
- d. Add $1,238,000 (CON) Rural Guideshare funds in FFY 2027 for construction
South Carolina has the deadliest rural roads in the nation according to SCDOT.
