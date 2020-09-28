Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 3)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 5 catches for 36 yards in a 23-23 tie with Philadelphia. The Summerville alum has 13 catches for 115 yards
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 9 tackles, 1 TFL and a pass deflection in 23-23 tie with Philadelphia. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 15 tackles, 1 TFL and a pass deflection
John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played offensive line in a 36-20 loss to New England
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Did not have a tackle in a 30-26 win over Atlanta. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 1 tackle, 1 TFL and 1 sack.
Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played tackle in a 38-31 win over Dallas
Edmond Robinson, LB, Atlanta Falcons - Did not have a tackle in a 30-26 loss to Chicago
Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Had 2 tackles and 1 pass deflection in a 36-9 win over the Giants. The Goose Creek alum has 5 tackles and 1 pass deflection
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.