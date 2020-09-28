Charleston detectives investigating shooting that sent man to the hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives are continuing an investigation into a shooting in downtown Charleston that sent a man to the hospital Monday night.
It happened on President Street and Bogard Street at 6:20 p.m.
“The detectives are working hard to determine what lead to the shooting,” said Public Information Officer Charles Francis. “I can tell you there isn’t any ongoing threat to the community.”
The victim was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina. According to authorities, the victim has life-threatening injuries.
Authorities had earlier blocked off a portion of the road as officers responded and worked the scene which appeared to be centered around a convenience store.
“Number one I’m shocked, because out of all the stores around here, this was the one I thought would be least likely to be targeted," said Elizabeth Rios, a resident in the area.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.