S.C. reports 542 new cases of COVID-19, and 10 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 542 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 142,449, probable cases to 4,006, confirmed deaths to 3,154, and 183 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Monday afternoon.
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.