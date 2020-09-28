S.C. reports 542 new cases of COVID-19, and 10 additional deaths

By Ray Rivera | September 28, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT - Updated September 28 at 5:39 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 542 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 142,449, probable cases to 4,006, confirmed deaths to 3,154, and 183 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,386,564
Total tests reported to DHEC on Sunday 6,635
Percent Positive in latest test results 8.2%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Monday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,590 80
Berkeley County 5,421 84
Charleston County 15,591 241
Colleton County 1,018 41
Dorchester County 4,060 89
Georgetown County 1,766 36
Orangeburg County 3,096 124
Williamsburg County 1,264 41

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

COVID-19_Case_and_Probable_... by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

COVID-Death-Summary_9-28-20... by Live 5 News



