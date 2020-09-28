More Storms Possible Tuesday Afternoon!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will approach the area Tuesday and increase the chance for widespread rain and an isolated strong/severe storm. The morning and much of the afternoon could be dry, but models are picking up on a line of storms developing west of I-95 in the afternoon and then tracking east through the Lowcountry later in the afternoon and evening. The Lowcountry is under a marginal risk for severe weather- meaning an isolated severe storm could produce damaging winds. Much cooler air drier air will move in Wednesday! Look for fall weather to stick with us from Wednesday through the upcoming weekend.