Summerville Town Council extends mask ordinance into November

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville leaders approved an extension of the town’s current mask ordinance Monday morning.
The ordinance will now run through at least Nov. 12, town spokesperson Mary Edwards confirmed.
People must wear masks inside business establishments including grocery stores, pharmacies, and town operated buildings. In addition, employees who work at restaurants, retails stores and grocery stores are required to wear face coverings.
Violators may be fined $25, while employees at businesses could face a fine of $100 for non-compliance.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.