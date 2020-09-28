Wet start to the week, cooler Fall weather returns Wednesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unsettled weather is kicking off the brand new work and school week here across the Lowcountry. A series of disturbances will push through the area today bringing plenty of clouds and plenty of showers and downpours. Keep the umbrellas ready to go! It looks like the wettest weather will move in later this morning through early this afternoon. The rain chance will decrease tonight before going back up on Tuesday as we watch a cold front moving through the Southeast. As the cold front nears the area Tuesday afternoon and evening, a strong to severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. There is considerable uncertainty with the potential for severe storms tomorrow and right now it appears the threat is fairly low. Gusty winds would be the biggest concern out of any storms. The cold front will move offshore Tuesday night ushering in drier weather with lower humidity for the rest of the week. A few clouds may linger on Wednesday before a mostly sunny sky takes over for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 70s with morning lows in the 50s.