For World Rabies Day, health officials warn pet owners to keep animals vaccinated

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is reminding pet owners to make sure their pets stay up to date on vaccinations.
The reminder comes as part of World Rabies Day, which is observed every year on Sept. 28.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to keep their pets vaccinated and up to date on their booster shots by taking advantage of the low-cost vaccination opportunities. Visit scdhec.gov/rabies for a list of vaccine clinics as well as other important rabies information.
The Lowcountry Pet Vaccine Clinic is one of the low-cost rabies vaccination providers available, DHEC says.
“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal,” DHEC Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division Director David Vaughan said. “However, saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies. To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator.”
In South Carolina, the primary carriers of rabies are:
- Raccoons
- Skunks
- Foxes
- Bats
It is important to remember that rabies is a medical urgency, but not an emergency, DHEC officials say. Rabies in humans is 100% preventable through prompt, appropriate medical care.
DHEC officials say you should never release a bat that had potential contact with a person, pet, or livestock. Bat bites can’t always be felt or noticed, so it’s important that any bat that could have had contact with people or animals is tested for rabies. Bats should be safely trapped in a sealed container and not touched. Once a bat is released, it can’t be tested for rabies. Never handle a bat or any wild or stray animal, alive or dead, with bare hands.
Bat contact/exposure is defined as:
- Waking up to find a bat in your room;
- Finding a bat where children, pets, or persons with impaired mental capacity (intoxicated or mentally disabled) have been left unattended; or
- A pet or person that has been in direct contact with a bat.
If you have reason to believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come into contact with an animal you believe has rabies or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call your local DHEC Environmental Affairs Office during normal business hours. Be sure to immediately wash any part of your body that may have come into contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water and seek medical attention.
To report a bite or exposure on holidays or normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at 888-847-0902.
The most recent confirmed case of rabies in Charleston County was reported Friday when a raccoon tested positive. The raccoon was the 31st animal in Charleston County to test positive for rabies in 2020.
Earlier this month, a raccoon in Colleton County was confirmed to be rabid, the second animal with rabies confirmed in Colleton County this year.
There have been 126 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.
Since 2011, South Carolina has averaged approximately 130 positive cases a year. In 2019, 19 of the 148 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Charleston County.
