Cold front to bring PM storms, cooler weather!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will move through the Lowcountry later today bringing the chance of another round of rain and storms. We’ll start out with a few widely scattered showers this morning under a partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be warm for one last day starting out in the 70s this morning and warming into the low 80s this afternoon. A few showers will be possible during the day before a line of rain and storms develop west of I-95 this afternoon and then move toward the coastline early this evening. The best chance of storms will be between 3PM-7PM. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds are all possible. One or two storms may be strong to severe. We’ll keep you updated! Although the line of storms should push offshore around sunset, a few showers may linger through midnight. After midnight, the rain will end and the clouds will slowly begin to clear. Cooler weather will begin moving in with temperatures expected to be in the upper 50s and low 60s by tomorrow morning. A beautiful Fall day is expected Wednesday with a cool start and a sunny, mild finish with highs in the mid 70s. Nice weather should continue through the rest of the work week and into the weekend.