FIRST ALERT: More rain, thunderstorms possible Tuesday

By Patrick Phillips | September 29, 2020 at 4:49 AM EDT - Updated September 29 at 5:00 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - You will definitely need your umbrella Tuesday afternoon and evening as showers and thunderstorms develop ahead of a cold front moving in.

A few of the thunderstorms have the potential of becoming severe with damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado could also occur.

As of early Tuesday morning, there are no active watches or warnings for the Lowcountry.

But the risk for severe thunderstorms will be the greatest between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., mainly along and east of the I-95 corridor, including the Charleston area.

Locally heavy rainfall could produce another day of minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

The risk for flooding will be highest along the coast around the evening high tide, especially in downtown Charleston.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says much cooler, drier air will move in on Wednesday.

