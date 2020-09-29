FIRST ALERT: More rain, thunderstorms possible Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - You will definitely need your umbrella Tuesday afternoon and evening as showers and thunderstorms develop ahead of a cold front moving in.
A few of the thunderstorms have the potential of becoming severe with damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado could also occur.
CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.
As of early Tuesday morning, there are no active watches or warnings for the Lowcountry.
But the risk for severe thunderstorms will be the greatest between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., mainly along and east of the I-95 corridor, including the Charleston area.
Locally heavy rainfall could produce another day of minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
The risk for flooding will be highest along the coast around the evening high tide, especially in downtown Charleston.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says much cooler, drier air will move in on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.