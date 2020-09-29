Cooler Fall Weather Returns Wednesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The cold front that brought the storms and rain Tuesday is now moving east and we’re talking about fall weather returning to the Lowcountry. Look for lots of sunshine on the way for the next couple of days. Highs will rise to the mid/upper 70s with less humidity. Enjoy the stretch of cooler air to kick off October! The rest of the week will be dry and sunny. Temperatures will continue to trend in the mid 70s this weekend. The next chance for rain will return early next week.