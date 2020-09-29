Form to opt out of in-person instruction causes concerns in Colleton County

"This exhibit is a model form provided to school districts by the South Carolina School Boards Association, and was adopted by our school board, with minor alterations, on September 1, 2020. The exhibit’s intent is to ensure that parents recognize that they can choose to opt-out of face-to-face instruction and remain virtual, and that they acknowledge the requirements that need to be met as their student completes the year virtually. Students pursuing offsite educational instruction will still be subject to district policies regarding grading, promotion, discipline, attendance, and other areas.