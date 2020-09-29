18-year-old facing attempted murder charge after downtown shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police confirmed a man arrested after a Monday night shooting at a grocery store is a store employee.
Suhib Yousef, 18, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis. He was denied bond following a court hearing on Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. inside a grocery store at the corner of President and Bogard Streets, police said. The victim of the shooting suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
EMS took the victim to MUSC with life-threatening injuries, Francis said. Police have not released details of a possible motive in the shooting.
Yousef’s lawyer said his client was defending himself from a robbery.
A lawyer for 18-year-old Suhib Ahmed Aref Yousef says the clerk at Green’s Grocery store was defending himself from a robbery.
“If this isn’t a classic stand your ground case I don’t know what is,” the lawyer said. “Again, he cooperated with police and has never had any issues with the law.”
Those documents also say the victim was unarmed. In court, Yousef’s lawyer says the neighborhood grocery store on the corner of President Street and Bogard has been the target of theft before.
Yousef is on a work visa from Jordan and is employed by his uncle who has lived here for 15 years.
