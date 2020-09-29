S.C. reports 527 new cases of COVID-19, and 22 additional deaths

By Ray Rivera | September 29, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT - Updated September 29 at 5:42 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 527 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 143,495, probable cases to 4,139, confirmed deaths to 3,173, and 186 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,412,359
Total tests reported to DHEC on Monday 4,007
Percent Positive in latest test results 13.2%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Tuesday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,629 80
Berkeley County 5,410 85
Charleston County 15,610 241
Colleton County 1,032 41
Dorchester County 4,062 89
Georgetown County 1,776 36
Orangeburg County 3,105 124
Williamsburg County 1,253 40

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

COVID-19_Case_and_Probable_... by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

COVID-Death-Summary_9-29-20... by Live 5 News



