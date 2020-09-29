Search continues for 2nd missing Georgetown County boater

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Department of Natural Resources crews rejoined the Coast Guard at daybreak Tuesday to search for the second boater reported missing over the weekend.
They are continuing the search for Kinsley Johnson, the second of two men reported missing since Sunday.
A Coast Guard vessel continued the search for Johnson overnight. SCDNR crews returned with side-scanning sonar-capable boats have returned to the Sampit River Tuesday morning.
SCDNR Lt. Angus MacBride has been coordinating the agency’s efforts with USCG and the Sheriff’s Office since Sunday evening.
“Our officers and those from the other agencies are working as hard as we can and hope to be able to provide a resolution this situation for these men’s families,” MacBride said.
An SCDNR boat crew found the body of Marquis Mickel Monday at approximately 4:25 p.m. less than a quarter-mile from the Carroll A. Campbell Boat Landing, where the two missing boaters departed from Sunday. Georgetown County deputies helped with the recovery.
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office took Mickel’s body.
SCDNR spokesman David Lucas said Mickel as not wearing a life preserver when he was found.
Members of the SCDNR Dive Team will assist as needed, and a search by air will resume as soon as weather permits, Lucas said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.