State superintendent says Berkeley Co. School District mask non-compliance may affect CARES Act eligibility

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State Superintendent Molly Spearman says the Berkeley County School District’s non-compliance with mask ordinances may affect the district’s eligibility for CARES Act funding.
In a Sept. 21 letter addressed to BCSD Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram, Spearman said that failure to implement and enforce lawful face covering requirements in all school facilities may affect the district’s eligibility for funding under the act and other COVID-19 related legislation.
“As a result, I implore you to follow the mandates of the face covering requirement so that the students of Berkeley County receive all aid to which they should otherwise be legally entitled," Spearman said.
Ingram responded to the letter a few days later and said their review of the CARES Act found that Spearman does not have the power to deny the district the funding.
Spearman also said that she was disappointed that the district was failing to enforce face coverings in schools, and had received a “distressing number” of complaints from Berkeley County concerning non-enforcement of face covering requirements.
She said that teachers in the district also went through “unnecessary anxiety” by not receiving Personal Protective Equipment that the state purchased for them.
Ingram said the “accusations” were “incorrect and disingenuous" and noted that Spearman was no longer threatening to pull state-owned busses due to the district’s non-compliance with masks; about two weeks ago Spearman had warned the district that the state would pull the busses due to the mask non-compliance issue.
“...but I do recognize your complete reversal regarding buses after the overwhelming public support the District received,” Ingram said. “At bottom, we believe your citation of authority is lacking and that the state board’s policies cannot conflict with legislatively passed laws.”
According to Spearman, she has legal power to require masks in all South Carolina public schools and cited articles in the South Carolina constitution including the following:
“There shall be a State Superintendent of Education who shall be the chief administrative officer of the public education system of the State and shall have qualifications as may be prescribed by law.”
She also said state laws provide the State Board of Education the power to “adopt policies, rules, and regulations not inconsistent with the laws of the State for its own government, and for the government of the free public schools.”
Ingram said in his reply to Spearman that their district’s mask policy is working and effective as he said it allows for “practical mask breaks while encouraging a culture of compliance.”
“We have had very few incidents, which we address, as they become known to us,” he said. “I again invite you to visit our schools with me to see for yourself.”
