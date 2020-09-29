Berkeley County detention officer fired after inmate escape

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office fired one of its detention officers after a female inmate escaped from the county jail last week.
The officer, whose name has not yet been released, was responsible for overseeing the pod at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center where the inmate was housed, deputies say.
The escapee, identified as 28-year-old Jessie Lorene Miller, was recaptured within three minutes.
Deputies learned just before 9 p.m. Thursday that Miller had escaped the facility, according to Berkeley County Sheriff’s spokesperson Carli Drayton. Deputies responded to the area and recaptured her minutes later.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.