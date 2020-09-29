'Heinous crime’: Conway police plead for information after woman killed, 3-year-old hurt in shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is reaching out to the community for information after a woman was killed and a three-year-old was hurt in a shooting Monday night.
“Somebody out there knows what happened and why it happened. This is a heinous crime and we’re begging that these people come forward and let us know what they know so we can move forward with this investigation,” said Conway police Sgt. Chris Williamson.
June Wood, city of Conway spokesperson, said police responded to the 1600 block of Suggs Street around 7:30 p.m. for a shots fired call with possible injuries.
The woman, 23, was found dead when police arrived at the scene, Wood added.
Her name has not been released.
Police said the three-year-old child was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
WMBF News spoke with the woman’s cousins, who did not want to be identified. They said the woman lived with her boyfriend and her three-year-old.
The Conway Police Department is working alongside Horry County police, Myrtle Beach police and the FBI to try and figure out what led up to the shooting and who pulled the trigger.
A representative from the FBI Columbia Office said they are providing technical support for the investigation.
Williamson said they haven’t named any suspects at this time and they’re investigating leads at this point. He is urging people to come forward with any information, no matter how small the detail may be.
“We ask the public that if anyone knows anything out there, to come forward and let us know. No matter how insignificant it may be, call us because it may be the last piece we need to move this investigation forward," Williamson said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Conway police at (843) 248-1790.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.