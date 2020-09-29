Woodland alum Lavel Davis named ACC Receiver of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. and linebacker Zane Zandier have both earned Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week honors for games played through Sept. 27. Davis Jr. was named the receiver and rookie of the week, while Zandier was named the linebacker of the week.
Playing in his first game, Davis (Dorchester, S.C.), a true freshman, finished with four receptions for 101 yards highlighted by his first two career touchdown receptions, both coming in the fourth quarter. His first went for 18 yards and his second went for 26 yards. His yardage total (101 yards) was a school record for a Cavalier receiver making their collegiate debut.