The Citadel must ‘address unsolicited information’ or risk accreditation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel Board of Visitors met virtually on Wednesday to talk about next steps to address “unsolicited information” and respond to concerns from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
The Provost of the school, Dr. Sally Selden, said the school recently submitted its fifth year interim report to SACS COC which is the school’s regional accreditor.
“Because of what happened with regards to our Colonel Price’s reappointment process and the Goldfinch information...we received a letter from SACS essentially asked to address ‘unsolicited information’," Selden said during the meeting.
Earlier this month, the chairman of the board, Fred Price Jr., stepped down after 13 years after South Carolina Senator Stephen Goldfinch threatened to introduce a bill that would have kicked him out of office.
“We have to address them within the context of where the challenge arose and that has to do with the Goldfinch situation with Colonel Price," added Selden. Part of the accreditation standards state the board must protect its college from undue political influence. The Citadel must now address the following:
- Control of the board by organizations or institutions separate from it
- Appropriate and fair processes for the removal of a board member
- The board’s protection of the institution from undue influence
- The board’s evaluation of its responsibilities and expectations
- Whether the college provides a safe and secure environment for all members of the campus community
The chairman of the board, Col. Myron Harrington, said in response to the inquiry by the SACS COC: “I am certain General Walters will respond appropriately; however, it is troubling that conduct by individuals separate from the institution place the administration in the awkward position of having to respond to such an inquiry. As Chair, I want to reassure our entire campus community that our Board of Visitors intends to continue performing our duties as outlined in our commitment to excellence and ethics, with intent to preserve and enhance the standards and reputation of our college.”
Selden ended the meeting by saying she is not concerned that “we will not meet these standards.” The board must submit a response in October and hopes to hear back by the end of the year.
The University of South Carolina recently dealt with a similar situation when it hired current president Bob Caslen.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.