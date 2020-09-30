Coroner names woman killed in Conway shooting; child in critical condition

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has named the woman killed in a shooting Monday night in Conway.
Deputy Coroner Christopher Dontell identified the woman as Tasjunique Graham, 23, of Conway.
Graham was pronounced dead on scene, Dontell added.
According to Conway police, the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Suggs Street.
Authorities said a 3-year-old child was also injured and is in critical condition at a local hospital.
No suspect information has been released.
The investigation is ongoing. A representative from the FBI Columbia Office said they are providing technical support.
If you have any information, call Conway police at (843) 248-1790.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.