Darlington Raceway will run two Cup Series races in 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time since 2004, Darlington Raceway will host two Cup Series races in 2021 NASCAR announced on Wednesday morning.
Darlington will host the Southern 500 on Labor Day weekend, September 5th as well as a race in the Spring on Mothers Day weekend, May 9th.
“A NASCAR tradition returns as Darlington Raceway will host two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends as part of the 2021 NASCAR schedule,” Darlington President Kerry Tharp said in a statement. “We are grateful for NASCAR’s trust in the track Too Tough To Tame to continue to deliver one of the most competitive race experiences and loyal fan bases in the sport. Thanks to Governor Henry McMaster and the state of South Carolina for their continued support as NASCAR was the first to bring live team sports back at Darlington in 2020. We look forward to hearing the roar of the engines twice as part of our traditional Mother’s Day and Labor Day weekends.”
Darlington hosted three races during the 2020 season including the first two races after the sport was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The announcement of a second race at Darlington Raceway proves what we have known all along – The Lady in Black is one of the finest in the country,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “NASCAR’s commitment to South Carolina has made Labor Day weekend synonymous with Darlington Raceway in our state, and we look forward to bringing this same passion to the Mother’s Day weekend race.”
The May race will be the first race weekend at Darlington since 2013 while the Southern 500 will once again serve as the first race of the Cup Series Playoffs.
