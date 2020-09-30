Deputies arrest woman accused of robberies in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a 38-year-old Murrells Inlet woman who is accused of two robberies in Georgetown County. The sheriff’s office arrested Dawn Allyson Czaikowski.
She is accused of entering the Speedway convenience store in Murrells Inlet on the night of Sept. 26. According to investigators, Czaikowski had her hand hidden in her purse as if armed with a deadly weapon and demanded the cash from the register.
“Armed robbery warrants were obtained for that incident, and Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the community to locate and arrest Czaikowski,” GCSO officials said. “She remained on the run, and, on Sept. 29, 2020, she was accused of committing another robbery.”
A report states that this time, she allegedly tricked her way in to an elderly woman’s Murrells Inlet home and began to demand money.
The woman said when she refused, Czaikowski attempted to run off with her purse.
“The elderly victim said she struggled to keep the purse, and Czaikowski assaulted her, breaking or dislocating the victim’s finger in the process, as well as ripping her phone cords out of the wall so she could not call 911,” GCSO officials said. “She then fled the scene, and the victim ran to a neighbor’s home to notify law enforcement.”
Early Wednesday morning, deputies and Investigators reported locating Czaikowski at her home, hiding in a closet to avoid detection.
She was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center.
“Charges of Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Burglary 1st Degree, Strong-Armed Robbery and Kidnapping are being sought in connection with last night’s incident,” the sheriff’s office said. " Czaikowski remains incarcerated at the Georgetown County Detention Center where she awaits a bond hearing."
