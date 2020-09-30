Deputies: Georgetown Co. teenager hospitalized after accidental shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old has been hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself at home.
Deputies say they responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon on Sabine Drive to find emergency services already in the process of transporting the victim to the hospital.
Authorities say EMS told them that when they arrived, the teen was laying on the back patio with the handgun between his legs.
The sheriff’s office says a witness told deputies they were at the back of the residence with the victim when he was “messing around” with the gun. Deputies say the witness believes the victim did not know the gun was loaded when he pulled the trigger.
