Deputies searching for man missing more than a month
Richard Dylan Mathews was last seen in the St. George area (Source: Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips | September 30, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 12:43 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man who has not been seen since late August.

Richard Dylan Mathews has been reported missing.

He was last seen in St. George at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 25.

Deputies have not provided further details about circumstances surrounding his disappearance or a physical description.

Anyone who sees Mathews is asked to contact Detective D. Smith at 843-832-0010, Ext. 5118.

