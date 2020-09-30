Deputies searching for man missing more than a month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man who has not been seen since late August.
Richard Dylan Mathews has been reported missing.
He was last seen in St. George at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 25.
Deputies have not provided further details about circumstances surrounding his disappearance or a physical description.
Anyone who sees Mathews is asked to contact Detective D. Smith at 843-832-0010, Ext. 5118.
