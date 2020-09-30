Family files lawsuit against Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office in crash that killed motorist, deputy

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A lawsuit has been filed against the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for a crash that killed a motorist and a deputy in West Ashley.
Representatives for Kwamane Terrence Mitchell are suing the sheriff’s office for wrongful death and gross negligence in the April 13, 2020 collision that happened on Highway 17 which also took the life of Deputy Jeremy Ladue.
Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team reported that Mitchell was traveling 93 mph, in a 45 mph posted zone, seconds before the crash.
In addition, investigators say Mitchell was driving under the influence. An alcohol and drug blood test administered to Mitchell showed a Blood Alcohol Content of .15, according to the traffic collision report form.
Lawyers representing Mitchell’s family said that both Ladue and Mitchell’s vehicles were traveling north on Savannah Highway, with Mitchell in the center lane, and Ladue traveling ahead on the far right lane.
According to the suit, as Ladue was attempting to make a U-turn, he crossed the center lane in which Mitchell’s vehicle was traveling and caused a collision. The lawsuit states that Ladue did not have his emergency lights or equipment on.
Family attorneys said Mitchell had full control of his vehicle before the crash transpired.
