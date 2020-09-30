Lowcountry grits company changes name following criticism

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry company popular for its stone ground grits has officially changed its name after criticism.
Geechie Boy Mill is now officially Marsh Hen Mill. This comes after critics say the name appropriated black culture specifically that of Gullah Geechee.
The company announced back in July they would be changing their name because of the calls.
The company released the following statement:
Geechie Boy Mill has decided to change its name. We have taken the first steps in the process to make this change. What will not change is our commitment to providing the highest quality products to our customers.
When our family acquired the market and business in 2003 we kept the name intact. We sold fresh produce and other products and eventually we added our little red 1945 mill to the market to grind grits. Now 17 years later one mill has become several and what was a little roadside vegetable stand provides heirloom grains of all kinds to customers all over the country.
As we continue to grow our business we want our name to represent us without causing harm or discomfort to anyone. We appreciate all of the concern we have received recently and we have taken it to heart.
