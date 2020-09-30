Lowcountry High School Football (9/30)

JCPS fall sports are set to kick off this week. (Source: Sarah Shaffer)
By Kevin Bilodeau | September 30, 2020 at 9:02 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 9:02 PM

10/1

Oceanside Collegiate (1-0) at North Charleston (0-1)

Calhoun Academy at Dorchester Academy (2-3)

10/2

Goose Creek (1-0) at Ft. Dorchester (1-0) (Live 5 Game of the Week)

Berkeley (0-1) at Wando (1-0)

Summerville (0-1) at Stall (0-1)

West Ashley (1-0) at Ashley Ridge (0-1)

Stratford (1-0) at Cane Bay (0-1)

James Island (0-1) at Beaufort

Academic Magnet (0-1) at Bishop England (0-1)

Battery Creek at Hanahan (1-0)

Philip Simmons (1-0) at Lake Marion

Woodland (1-0) at Abbeville

Burke (0-1) at Timberland

Whale Branch at Military Magnet (0-1)

Baptist Hill (1-0) at Cross (1-0)

Charleston Charter (0-1) at St. John’s (0-1)

Heathwood Hall at First Baptist (4-0)

Hilton Head Christian at Pinewood Prep (1-3)

Bethesda Academy at Colleton Prep (0-4)

St. John’s Christian (5-0) at The King’s Academy

