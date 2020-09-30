Lowcountry High School Football (9/30)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
10/1
Oceanside Collegiate (1-0) at North Charleston (0-1)
Calhoun Academy at Dorchester Academy (2-3)
10/2
Goose Creek (1-0) at Ft. Dorchester (1-0) (Live 5 Game of the Week)
Berkeley (0-1) at Wando (1-0)
Summerville (0-1) at Stall (0-1)
West Ashley (1-0) at Ashley Ridge (0-1)
Stratford (1-0) at Cane Bay (0-1)
James Island (0-1) at Beaufort
Academic Magnet (0-1) at Bishop England (0-1)
Battery Creek at Hanahan (1-0)
Philip Simmons (1-0) at Lake Marion
Woodland (1-0) at Abbeville
Burke (0-1) at Timberland
Whale Branch at Military Magnet (0-1)
Baptist Hill (1-0) at Cross (1-0)
Charleston Charter (0-1) at St. John’s (0-1)
Heathwood Hall at First Baptist (4-0)
Hilton Head Christian at Pinewood Prep (1-3)
Bethesda Academy at Colleton Prep (0-4)
St. John’s Christian (5-0) at The King’s Academy
