Coroner identifies man who died following shooting at Charleston grocery store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who died from injuries he sustained in a shooting at a downtown Charleston grocery store.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 41-year-old David Wilson from Charleston died on Tuesday night at MUSC from a gunshot wound he sustained on Monday evening.
Suhib Ahmed Yousef who was originally charged with attempted murder now faces a charge of murder in the shooting that happened at the Green’s Grocery store on 167 President Street.
Yousef also faces a charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Officers initially responded to the business at 5:55 p.m. Monday for a report of shots being fired. When officers got to the location they found a man inside the store suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police detained Yousef, who requested an attorney when he was transported to Charleston police headquarters.
During a bond court hearing, Yousef’s lawyer said his client was defending himself from a robbery. Yousef is on a work visa from Jordan and is employed by his uncle.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.