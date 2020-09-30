Mount Pleasant buildings primed for potential redevelopment

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Design Review Board says two existing buildings along Johnnie Dodds Boulevard in Mount Pleasant could soon be re-developed for new uses.
The Middleton Group is the owner of the buildings and they say they wants to maximize the space on-site.
The Mount Pleasant Design Review Board packet says The Middleton Group plans to split up the 20,461 square foot old O2 fitness building into multiple different office spaces.
The Middleton Group says they have designed a modern, box scape layout for the new office space.
They say they have already performed interior demolition and are now waiting on design approval from the town of Mount Pleasant.
The review board says the owner is targeting medical businesses as the desired tenants, but spaces are not leased out yet.
The two-story building is planned to be split into eight different suite spaces and the review board says those could all be individually leased out or a company could chose to occupy multiple spaces.
Also on-site, a 5,204 square foot “personal training fitness center” will be remodeled in the smaller building, The review board said.
The design plans show the owner intends to add an outdoor turf space behind the building as well for training, but changes should not affect any of the grand trees in the area.
The architect group says they are looking at May or June 2021 as the target date for project completion.
The Mount Pleasant Design Review Board says the design plans of the site, landscape, and architecture are up for preliminary approval Wednesday.
The review board says that meeting is at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will be streamed on YouTube. The public can find instructions on how to give input on this over the phone during the meeting through the town of Mount Pleasant’s website agenda page.
