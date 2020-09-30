Quinnipac poll shows Graham, Harrison locked in dead heat in U.S. Senate race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday shows incumbent U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and challenger and former South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison in a dead heat in the race for U.S. Senate.
The poll shows 48% of voters surveyed support Graham in his quest for a fourth term in the U.S. Senate, while another 48% support Harrison. The results are similar to poll results released on Sept. 16.
Ninety-five percent of likely voters who selected a candidate in the matchup say their minds are made up and only four percent say they may change their minds.
“Likely voters give Harrison a positive favorability rating, 48 - 35 percent, while Graham’s favorability rating is negative, 51 - 43 percent,” information from the poll stated.
In terms of whether voters consider the two candidates to be honesty, likely voters say Harrison is honest 51 - 25 percent, with 24 percent saying they don’t know. For Graham, likely voters say 50 - 40 percent that he is not honest.
The data sates that Harrison gets another positive score on whether or not he cares about average people, as likely voters say he does, 59 - 25 percent.
“Graham gets another negative score on whether or not he cares about average people, with 50 percent saying he does not and 44 percent saying that he does,” the poll stated.
Twenty-one percent of voters name the economy as the most important issue in deciding who to vote for in the Senate race, and 20 percent say law and order.
You can find the full report below:
