S.C. reports 197 new cases of COVID-19, and 21 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 197 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional confirmed deaths.
DHEC officials said Wednesday’s low number of new cases is due to a temporary reporting delay of electronic lab results as the department make improvements to their internal database for tracking test results, both COVID-19 test results and other disease test results.
“Individuals who have positive test results for COVID-19 are being notified of their results by their health care provider,” state health officials said." We receive test results multiple ways. The 250 cases (197 confirmed and 53 probable) reported out today are from results reported to DHEC by email and fax. Our internal update is addressing electronic lab result reports only. We’ll provide another update in tomorrow’s news release."
Wednesday’s report brings the total number of confirmed cases to 143,623, probable cases to 4,319, confirmed deaths to 3,186, and 192 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Wednesday afternoon.
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
