Study: SC schools lost $423 million to corporate tax breaks in 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Corporate tax incentives are stripping public school districts in South Carolina of millions of dollars in property tax revenues, according to a new study released this month by Good Jobs First.
The non-profit, non-partisan research group promotes corporate and economic development, and it found tax abatements granted to corporations by county governments have cost the state’s schools $423 million during the 2019 fiscal year.
“Out of the 81 public school districts in South Carolina, at least 72 suffered some negative revenue impact. By dollar amount, the biggest losses were reported by Berkeley County School District and Greenville County School District—$54 million and $41 million, respectively,” the report stated.
“This is the result of calculations performed pursuant to GASB rule 77 and is required as part of our annual audit. The calculations performed are used to compare a normal tax distribution, without a FILOT and incentives, to the actual tax distribution including the FILOT and incentives and determine the difference between the two. This is a new GASB board rule that started in 2015. Due to the variances in FILOT agreements and incentives offered to industries from one county to the next throughout the State, the methodologies used to perform the calculations may vary. Our calculations are estimates at best, albeit educated mathematical ones. It makes sense that we are in the top tier as we have been leaders in the state in terms of Economic Development and Industry Investment,” Berkeley County Government officials explained in a statement. “It’s important to note that Berkeley County School District received more than $12 million for School Operations and approximately $5.5 million for School Debt from the type 99 accounts, which are the negotiated FILOTs. Without providing incentives and FILOT, these companies may have not located here and that revenue would have been lost. The GASB 77 calculations assume these companies would have located here anyway and many would not have without incentive packages.”
Like most states, South Carolina gives property tax breaks to companies for relocating or expanding in the Palmetto State. While the incentive benefits economic development, experts argue local school districts remain at the mercy of the financial impacts of these decisions.
“It’s an honest tension. On the one hand you want to encourage growth and on the other hand you need great schools because having a skilled workforce in today’s economy is a big advantage for recruitment of companies, so you have to balance the tension between school funding and attracting jobs,” Good Jobs First Executive Director Greg LeRoy said. “You want to be sure not to hurt your schools in the name of economic development, and that’s what it looks like is happening in South Carolina.”
However, the financial circumstances aren’t as grim as the numbers make it seem, according to Berkeley County School District officials who said these big businesses are investing in the area and its students and families in ways that will benefit them in their future financial success.
Once such example is Nucor Steel’s partnership with the Berkeley County School District to create a Mechatronics Academy in 2018. High school students have been able to get hands-on training that will prepare them to enter the work force when they graduate.
“Berkeley County provides tax abatement incentives to encourage economic development, attract new businesses, and retain existing businesses. We appreciate their commitment to this work as it directly benefits our students and families,” BCSD Spokesperson Katie Tanner said in a statement. “It is important to note that the District does not negotiate or enter into any agreements for tax abatements and has not made any commitments as part of these agreements. The District is subject to any tax abatement agreements entered by Berkeley County.”
However, Six school districts, located in the counties of Dorchester, Greenwood, Chester, Orangeburg, Barnwell, and Calhoun, may be feeling the financial impacts more than others because of the high poverty rates reported among their student populations. Each of them lost more than $2,000 per student, the study found.
“It suggests to us that the poor pay more. That is that those places that can least afford it because they already have financially distressed school districts, were among the biggest losers in terms of revenue to these corporate tax breaks,” LeRoy said. “At the end of the day, when you take $423 million out of your education system, it’s bound to have a big impact. And we know that, historically your schools and your state have struggled with equity and adequate funding.”
Eleven other school districts lost more than $10 million each, including Charleston County School District, according to the study.
Good Jobs First officials said they obtained the information from a relatively new reporting requirement, GASB Statement No. 77 on Tax Abatement Disclosures, which shows how much revenue governments lose to economic development tax abatements of all kinds.
LeRoy explained how school districts in South Carolina lose revenue “passively” because they don’t have a say in whether their money is given away because by state law. Instead, counties control abatements.
“When companies arrive, Google and Volvo and so on, that induces growth. We know that most of the people taking those new jobs are going to be new residents to the area…that means more families, that means more kids, and more classrooms and more teachers, more lanes to widen, more trash to pick up, more 911 calls to answer. There’s no such thing as free growth.,” LeRoy said. “So, the question is, who pays for those public services, and if the companies arriving aren’t supporting those public services because they are getting these tax breaks…only two things can happen. Either you get more crowded schools and more pot holes and less quality public services or you get higher tax rates on every body else to make up the difference, or a little bit of both.”
The research group suggests the school district portion of taxes be exempted from any economic development subsidies, that school district officials are given a role in determining how and when their money is given away, and strictly capping the duration of abatements. Good Jobs First has also called for more transparency on the costs and benefits of each deal.
It’s unclear if corporations are fulfilling the jobs they promise when they relocate to an area of South Carolina because of the lack of transparency, LeRoy explained.
“We think taxpayers have very right to know the costs and benefits of every deal on the line every year,” LeRoy said. “Many times, companies get subsidies to create 100 jobs or whatever and fail and still get to keep all the tax breaks, and we don’t think that’s right. Sometimes they exceed their goals, and that’s great, too. But whatever the story is, taxpayers should have a right to know and they should be protected and get money back if companies fall short.”
