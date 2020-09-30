Study: SC schools lost $423 million to corporate tax breaks in 2019

“This is the result of calculations performed pursuant to GASB rule 77 and is required as part of our annual audit. The calculations performed are used to compare a normal tax distribution, without a FILOT and incentives, to the actual tax distribution including the FILOT and incentives and determine the difference between the two. This is a new GASB board rule that started in 2015. Due to the variances in FILOT agreements and incentives offered to industries from one county to the next throughout the State, the methodologies used to perform the calculations may vary. Our calculations are estimates at best, albeit educated mathematical ones. It makes sense that we are in the top tier as we have been leaders in the state in terms of Economic Development and Industry Investment,” Berkeley County Government officials explained in a statement. “It’s important to note that Berkeley County School District received more than $12 million for School Operations and approximately $5.5 million for School Debt from the type 99 accounts, which are the negotiated FILOTs. Without providing incentives and FILOT, these companies may have not located here and that revenue would have been lost. The GASB 77 calculations assume these companies would have located here anyway and many would not have without incentive packages.”