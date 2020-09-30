Cool night on tap for the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cool and clear conditions for the middle of the work week with a chilly night ahead of us! We’ll see more sunshine tomorrow but slightly warmer high temperatures, around 80. Another cold front will move through the area early Friday, cooling us down even more for the weekend. This will be a dry cold front with a rain-free few days ahead. We could see a weak coastal trough develop by late Sunday, which could bring us a few showers to end the weekend. Depending on if this trough develops, we could also see a few showers into next week.