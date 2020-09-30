Vehicle fire on I-26 blocks lane, causes 3-mile backup

Vehicle fire on I-26 blocks lane, causes 3-mile backup
The incident was reported at 8:25 a.m. near mile marker 219 in the area of Rutledge Avenue. (Source: SCDOT)
By Live 5 Web Staff | September 30, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT - Updated September 30 at 9:21 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Wednesday morning commute was being slowed by a vehicle fire in the eastbound lanes of I-26.

The incident was reported at 8:25 a.m. near mile marker 219 in the area of Rutledge Avenue. The left eastbound lane is blocked, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Drivers are reporting stop-and-go traffic for up to three miles to Cosgrove Avenue.

Expect delays in the area and find an alternate route if you can.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.