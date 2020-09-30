Vehicle fire on I-26 blocks lane, causes 3-mile backup

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Wednesday morning commute was being slowed by a vehicle fire in the eastbound lanes of I-26.
The incident was reported at 8:25 a.m. near mile marker 219 in the area of Rutledge Avenue. The left eastbound lane is blocked, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
Drivers are reporting stop-and-go traffic for up to three miles to Cosgrove Avenue.
Expect delays in the area and find an alternate route if you can.
