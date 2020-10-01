Anderson shines, Braves shut out Reds again to sweep series

Braves: After sitting out the final two regular-season games with a sore quadriceps, Riley had no setback in the series opener. That doesn’t mean Riley is fully recovered. “I think he’s sore,” manager Brian Snitker said. “I don’t think this is something that is just going to go away. ... He’s just going to have to manage it. I think he’ll be all right. He just has to be careful out of the box and on certain plays.”