Annual corn maze design honors longtime Boone Hall owner

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Boone Hall Plantation’s corn maze, which opens to the public on Friday, pays tribute to the plantation’s longtime owner, who died earlier this year.
Willie McRae died on April 2 at age 65 after a battle with cancer. This year’s corn maze design features a likeness of McRae.
His sister, Elizabeth McRae Petersen, attended a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday. The corn maze is set to open to the public as part of this year’s modified Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch on Friday.
In Jan. 7, McRae received the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor. The once-in-a-lifetime achievement honors South Carolinians for extraordinary lifetime service and achievements of national or statewide recognition.
Charleston County Councilman Elliott Summey lauded McRae for refusing to sell the land on which the plantation sits for development.
“Instead, Mr McCray wanted to ensure the permanent protection of the lands of beauty, history and agriculture as well as provide public access for future generations,” Summey said.
The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch will be open Fridays and Saturdays in October from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.
