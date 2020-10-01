Chamber of Commerce weather across the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure overhead will give way to a weak cold front overnight followed by a disturbance off our coastline this weekend. A sunny Thursday is expected with a light southerly wind leading to a warmer afternoon with highs near 80 degrees. A weak cold front moves through early Friday morning bringing no clouds or rain but a slight cool down for the end of the work week. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 70s. Clouds will increase over the weekend with the chance of a few showers near the coast on Sunday. There is uncertainty whether this disturbance will bring the showers onshore or not. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer to the weekend!