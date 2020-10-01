Family sues Berkeley County schools over alleged 2018 student assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of boy who was allegedly assaulted by a teacher filed a lawsuit against the Berkeley County School District.
The incident happened nearly two years ago at Goose Creek Elementary and was caught on surveillance video.
Goose Creek Police responded on Oct. 5, 2018, the day after the incident, when a school district employee said they had been notified that an assault had been occurred between a teacher and an 11-year-old student on the day before, according to an incident report.
The suit alleges the teacher “forcibly dragged” the boy across the floor and removed him from class and kicked him when he was already outside the classroom. The kick was captured on video, the suite states.
The Berkeley County School District confirmed the teacher named in the lawsuit, Tierra Walker, was no longer employed by the district.
The child told police he was not listening in class and making “animal noises” and said the assault occurred when he refused to leave the classroom, the report states.
The incident report stated the child’s mother wished to press charges in the incident, but the report also stated the responding officer recommended further investigation.
The employee had only been working at the school for two weeks when authorities say the incident happened.
The suit alleges negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent supervision and hiring.
The Berkeley county school district says it does not comment on pending litigation.
