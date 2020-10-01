Live 5 Scambusters: Online network provides scam resources for seniors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As millions of elderly Americans fall victim to fraud, a network of state agencies and organizations offer resources for seniors to fight the scammers.
“They steal billions of dollars every year in fraud and scam activities and we want to curtail that here in South Carolina,” Jo Pauling-Jones of the AARP South Carolina Fraud Watch Network said.
The Fraud Watch Network in South Carolina connects agencies such as the South Carolina Department on Aging, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the Department of Consumer Affairs, State Law Enforcement Division, and others. It helps these groups collaborate to root out scammers in the state.
The online resource includes information about scams specifically targeting seniors. It also includes tools to search scams in your area and a spot to report scams.
“We can share that type of information with the members that are there, whether it’s SLED or local law enforcement, and make sure we are sharing that information,” Pauling-Jones said.
The Fraud Resource Center has information on nearly 70 common scams with warning signs for each. Scams often share similarities, they can target you in different ways.
“They continue to evolve because the scammers are not sitting quietly by the wayside. They’re looking at what’s happening and they’re adjusting their tactics to what’s taking place in our country,” Pauling-Jones said.
These resources are not only good for seniors, but also for anyone who may be a caregiver for an older parent or grandparent.
If you have questions about scams or need to report a scam you can call the Fraud Watch hotline at 877-908-3360.
If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.
