Adoption fees lowered this weekend for Lowcountry ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 150 animal shelters around the country are participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters event this weekend.
The Charleston Animal Society and The Berkeley Animal Shelter are two Lowcountry shelters where you can get a furry friend with reduced adoption fees.
At the Charleston Animal Society, adoptions for dogs and cats one year or older will be $25. Each animal will be microchipped, vaccinated and spayed/neutered.
“Our hours on Saturday and Sunday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Charleston Animal Society spokesperson Kay Hyman said. “We are practicing social distancing so there may be a little wait to get in and you will need to wear a mask, but rest assured the shelter is clean and we’re sanitizing surfaces and we’re making sure your visit is going to be a safe one.”
The event runs through Sunday.
“BPF is happy to host Empty the Shelters events as our budget allows because we know it works for our shelter partners and the pets in their care,” Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation Cathy Bissell said. “By sponsoring adoption fees during ETS, we make it a win-win for everyone involved.”
