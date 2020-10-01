More Charleston County students return in person; 1,500 still on wait list

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - All Charleston County high school students who were waitlisted in August were able to return in person Thursday.
“We took the kids in that verified as of Aug. 28 that they wanted in person at the high school level, because we did it on Sept. 21 for our K-8 schools,” Director of Secondary Learning Dr. Joseph Williams said. “Every week, schools are revisiting, ‘Can we bring someone else back in?’”
The school district now has more than 23,000 students learning in person every day and 19,000 learning virtually. More than 1,500 of those learning from home still want to return in person but remain on a wait list.
It’s unclear when they’ll be brought back as Thursday marked the district’s last planned re-entry of more students in person.
Board Member Cindy Bohn Coats said Oct. 16 is an important date for schools to figure out how and when more students could return. The board approved that Friday to be an e-learning day, so the district can refine master schedules and review in-person learning requests.
“I think we definitely need to give the schools the next two weeks and then that work day to then decide how to fit these jigsaw pieces back in, because it’s not 1,537 students want back in exactly where there are those 1,537 seats,” Coats said. “I would expect to see what we have now, and then have the schools do an analysis in two weeks.”
Coats said the decision to allow more students to return shouldn’t be left up to the board but rather to the schools and parents.
“After Oct. 16, if our incidence rates in Charleston County stay the same, we need to let the students, teachers, and parents decide when the students come back in,” Coats said. "I think when you get to this point, and you have teachers who infinitely understand workloads better than board members, they and parents can decide when and how it’s best to incorporate them into their schools.”
“It really goes to how the medical authorities at MUSC and DHEC think it’s safe," Board Member Kevin Hollinshead said. "My heart goes out to the parents who want to bring their children back.”
The school board’s next meeting is Oct. 12.
