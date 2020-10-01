More than 100 show support for Isle of Palms business after lease ends

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens marched near the Isle of Palms Marina in support of Tidal Wave Watersports after the lease with the city ended on Wednesday.
Mark Fiem, the co-owner of the jet ski and boat rental company, said more than 100 people showed up to protest the end of the company’s lease. He was overwhelmed by the support of local residents.
“I think it’s unbelievable,” Fiem said. “It says a lot and it makes me very humble that we have this many supporters.”
The company has been in a year-long battle with the city after officials decided not to renew the lease as written at the marina.
Fiem said he has been trying to renegotiate, but time is up with the lease which ended on Wednesday.
“They voted not to renew our lease as written. We still have two five-year terms left on our lease,” Fiem said. “A special committee was supposed to be formed that was going to give us a new negotiated lease, we put terms out there. It’s been stalled.”
The City of Isle of Palms plans to put in a public park and green space in the area.
Following the protest, Isle of Palms administrator Desiree Fragoso said the city does not have anything to add beyond a previously-released statement:
“Tidalwave Watersports was provided written notice of non-renewal in July of 2019. The lease ends September 30th, and the business is required to hand over the premises and vacate by no later than that date. Council has now voted to move forward with a plan to provide a public park and green space for its residents and visitors at this location, and the City looks forward to this new step. We wish Tidalwave Watersports nothing but the best in their future business endeavors and hope that these rumors are not accurate. Any act by a tenant to holdover would be in violation of the lease and notice provided and, unfortunately, the City will be forced to spend taxpayer money to legally remove them from the premises.”
Fiem said they will push back with legal action.
“It will go to court,” Fiem said. “We are going to fight with everything that we can. This is our livelihood, and we will see what happens.”
Supporter and Isle of Palms resident Kathy Cooper said she wants the city to renegotiate with the owners of Tidal Wave to save the business for tourists and employees alike.
“I think it’s great for the tourists that come as well as for the locals,” Cooper said. “I just don’t understand that and plus during the pandemic trying to take a business away from three families that depend on that.”
